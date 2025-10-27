Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Workday Case Shows Auditing AI Hiring Tools Is Crucial

By Hossein Borhani ( October 27, 2025, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The recent proceedings in Mobley v. Workday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California highlight the emerging challenges and legal risks associated with utilizing artificial intelligence in employment decision-making....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies