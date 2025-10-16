Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court's FCC Broadcast Rulings Criticized As 'Outdated'

By Christopher Cole ( October 16, 2025, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A think tank called for overturning two U.S. Supreme Court rulings from decades ago that gave the Federal Communications Commission authority to regulate broadcast speech, saying the decisions don't match the realities of today's economy....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies