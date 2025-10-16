Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Shape MGM's $546M Sale Of Ohio Gambling Venue

By Charlie Innis ( October 16, 2025, 5:58 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts International, guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, plans to sell the operations of a racetrack and casino in Northfield Park, Ohio, for $546 million to private equity firm Clairvest Group, advised by Chapman and Cutler LLP and Duane Morris LLP, the companies said Thursday....

