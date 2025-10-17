Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steptoe Hires Corporate, Energy, Transactions Partner

By Jack Rodgers ( October 17, 2025, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Steptoe LLP has hired the former lead land use and real estate counsel for Florida's almost $3 billion I-4 ultimate highway reconstruction project, who has joined the firm's Washington, D.C., transactions practice to continue working with energy, infrastructure and real estate development matters....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies