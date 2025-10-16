Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Hospitals Sue Over New Healthcare Cost Increase Caps

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 16, 2025, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The California Hospital Association hit the state's Office of Health Care Affordability and others with a lawsuit Wednesday, claiming they violated state law with new rules that aim to limit increases in consumer health care costs by curbing hospital spending....

