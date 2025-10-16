Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Panel Blocks Hospital Subpoenas In Trans Care Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 16, 2025, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday directed a trial court to withdraw an order requiring two Dallas hospitals to turn over documents concerning alleged gender affirming care, saying the lower court abused its discretion since nonparty patients had motions for protection pending in another court....

