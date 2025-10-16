Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA Developers Charged In Homeless Housing Fund Fraud

By Gina Kim ( October 16, 2025, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A pair of real estate developers have been charged in separate fraud cases alleging that they misused millions of dollars meant to build and operate affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Thursday....

