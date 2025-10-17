Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insys Ex-CEO Babich Agrees To $30M Trustee Deal In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery ( October 17, 2025, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Former Insys Therapeutics CEO Michael Babich has consented to a $30 million settlement amid a bankruptcy trustee's efforts to recover tens of millions in damages from company officials tied to Insys' aggressive marketing of the opioid painkiller Subsys, according to a Delaware Court of Chancery settlement filed early on Friday....

