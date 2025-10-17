Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Urged To Review Circ. Split Over SEC Disgorgement

By Jessica Corso ( October 17, 2025, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A man accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of participating in a $6 million pump-and-dump scheme is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to review a circuit split that he says has created "intolerable confusion" over when the agency can collect disgorgement....

