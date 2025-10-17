Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cessna Maker Blames Pilots For Fatal Crash Into Factory

By Brian Steele ( October 17, 2025, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The pilot and co-pilot of a Cessna involved in a Connecticut crash that killed four people did not follow the takeoff checklist or disengage the parking brake, then failed to respond correctly to the plane's "reduced performance," the manufacturer has told a state court....

