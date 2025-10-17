Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Train Operators Cleared Of Abuse In Ticket Class Action

By Sophia Dourou ( October 17, 2025, 7:30 PM BST) -- A group of rail operators have beaten a class action accusing them of abusing their dominant position and forcing some passengers to pay double the fare, after Britain's antitrust tribunal held that they didn't conceal the existence of cheaper tickets....

