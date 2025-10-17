Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Charter-Cox Deal Called Rational, Given Cable Biz Decline

By Nadia Dreid ( October 17, 2025, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Conservative think tank Free State Foundation thinks the Federal Communications Commission should give Charter Communications' $34.5 billion plan to merge with Cox Communications the green light, given the fact that "cable television is deep in decline."...

