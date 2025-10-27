Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Court Says Freight Broker Must Face Fatal Crash Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( October 24, 2025, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has revived a suit seeking to hold a trucking broker liable for a fatal crash involving a big rig hauling beer for Anheuser-Busch, saying the safety exception of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act applies, so the negligence claim is not preempted by federal law....

