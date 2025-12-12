Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Paul Weiss' Kannon K. Shanmugam

By Ryan Boysen ( December 12, 2025, 4:02 PM EST) -- Last year, Paul Weiss' Kannon Shanmugam scored a win in the Fifth Circuit that sent shockwaves through the bankruptcy world, removed a crypto company from a government blacklist and torpedoed a $440 million judgment against a cruise company over Cuba sanctions, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Appellate MVPs....

