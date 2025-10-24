Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Justices Won't Bar Tort Claims For Nonresident Drivers

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 24, 2025, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Michigan's highest court on Friday refused to review a decision finding nonresidents who split their time between Michigan and another state may sue other drivers for pain and suffering damages even if they lack in-state auto insurance. ...

