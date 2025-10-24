Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Ends Canada Trade Talks Over Ontario's Reagan Ad

By Kevin Pinner ( October 24, 2025, 4:01 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said he ended trade negotiations with Canada because of an advertisement by Ontario's provincial government featuring critical remarks about tariffs by President Ronald Reagan....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies