Senate Bill Would Let US Marshals Aid Tribal Law Enforcement

By Crystal Owens ( October 27, 2025, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. senators have introduced legislation that will give the U.S. Marshals Service the authority to help tribal law enforcement agencies track down individuals with violent felony arrest warrants and search for missing children....

