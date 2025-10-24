Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says 'Aged Out' Minor Nixed Man's Removal Relief

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 24, 2025, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals rightly denied an Ecuadorian man's plea to stay in the U.S. to prevent hardship to a minor daughter when she turned 21 by the time it issued a decision, a Second Circuit panel ruled Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®