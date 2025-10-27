Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Urged Not To 'Bend Over Backwards' For Judge

By Chart Riggall ( October 27, 2025, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Georgia ethics prosecutors told a state judicial watchdog on Monday to press ahead with removal of a probate judge from the bench over allegations of yearslong case delays, urging a hearing panel not to "bend over backwards" to keep him in office under something akin to judicial probation....

