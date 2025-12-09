Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Keker's Elliot Peters

By Emma Cueto ( December 9, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Elliot Peters, a partner at San Francisco trial firm Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP, achieved an acquittal for a Palm Springs, California, developer accused of bribery, and guided a former Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP partner to a favorable result after being sued by Denmark, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 White Collar MVPs....

