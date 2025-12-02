Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Hueston Hennigan's Moez Kaba

By Corey Rothauser ( December 2, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Moez Kaba, a co-founder of Hueston Hennigan LLP and one of the firm's top trial lawyers, led a unit of The Walt Disney Co. to a decisive win in a copyright suit over "Moana," secured an appellate victory for McDonald's Corp. in a challenge to its diversity statements and helped Amazon's Twitch unit defeat lawsuits over a gunman's 2022 livestreamed mass shooting in New York, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Media & Entertainment MVPs....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies