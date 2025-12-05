Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Labaton Keller's Michael P. Canty

By Daniela Porat ( December 4, 2025, 4:03 PM EST) -- Michael P. Canty, co-leader of Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP's consumer protection and data privacy litigation team and leader of one of the securities litigation teams, successfully challenged Meta, Google and Flo Health over how the companies handled users' sensitive health data, earning him a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Class Action MVPs....

