Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Trial Attys Can Sidestep Opponents' Negative Frames

By Ken Broda-Bahm ( November 21, 2025, 2:22 PM EST) -- Following the broadly attended "No Kings" rallies across the U.S. on Oct. 18, many Republican figures drew distinctions between President Donald Trump and a monarch: The president was democratically elected, he is acting through Congress, some courts are upholding the constitutionality of his actions, etc. And Trump himself said to the press on Air Force One, "I'm not a king, at all."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies