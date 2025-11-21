How Trial Attys Can Sidestep Opponents' Negative Frames

By Ken Broda-Bahm ( November 21, 2025, 2:22 PM EST) -- Following the broadly attended "No Kings" rallies across the U.S. on Oct. 18, many Republican figures drew distinctions between President Donald Trump and a monarch: The president was democratically elected, he is acting through Congress, some courts are upholding the constitutionality of his actions, etc. And Trump himself said to the press on Air Force One, "I'm not a king, at all."...