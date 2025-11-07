Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Weighing Risks Of Ambush Marketing Around Sports Events

By David Bernstein, Megan Bannigan and Jacob Hochberger ( November 7, 2025, 4:13 PM EST) -- Brands in the U.S. are nearing a once-in-a-generation marketing opportunity. In 2026, 11 U.S. cities will host the FIFA World Cup, and Los Angeles will host the Summer Olympics in 2028....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies