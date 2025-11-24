Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bid To Halt Fla. Suit Over Trump Library Land Transfer Denied

By David Minsky ( November 24, 2025, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Florida state judge on Monday denied a bid to halt the proceedings of a lawsuit challenging the transfer of Miami Dade College land to construct the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, citing the age of the retired professor who brought the complaint. ...

