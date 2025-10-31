Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Says McClain Standard Applies In Sterigenics Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 31, 2025, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday vacated a trial court's decision in eight toxic tort bellwether suits claiming harmful emissions from a Sterigenics sterilization plant caused cancer and birth defects, saying the trial court used the wrong legal standard regarding expert testimony in toxic tort cases....

