Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Banking, Business Groups Call For Federal AI Regulations

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 31, 2025, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Business and banking industry groups are calling for federal legislation to preempt what they say is a patchwork of state and local regulations on artificial intelligence, throwing their support behind the Trump administration's policy blueprint for "winning the AI race."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies