Appeals Court Gives Fired HR Directors 2nd Shot At RICO Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( November 3, 2025, 5:38 PM EST) -- A trial court jumped the gun in tossing a lawsuit against a construction company by two ex-human resource directors who claimed they were fired for raising concerns about fraudulent work authorization records, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled....

