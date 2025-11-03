Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Black Man Granted New Trial In Mass. Over Lawyer's Bias

By Elizabeth Daley ( November 3, 2025, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Black man who pled guilty to firearms offenses in 2018 after consulting with his lawyer — who was found to have made racist social media posts — is entitled to a new trial, Massachusetts' intermediate-level appeals court said Monday, unanimously reversing a lower court's decision....

