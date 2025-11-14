Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Smith Anderson Adds Fox Rothschild Land Use Duo

By Abigail Harrison ( November 14, 2025, 4:23 PM EST) -- Smith Anderson Blount Dorsett Mitchell & Jernigan LLP has welcomed land use duo Robin Tatum as partner and Catherine Hill as counsel, expanding the firm's land use practice in its office in Raleigh, North Carolina, where it is based. The lawyers, who are joined by paralegal Amanda Ball, arrive from Fox Rothschild LLP....

