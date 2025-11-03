Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Judge OKs $100M+ Deal For Victims Of Doc's Sex Abuse

By Danielle Ferguson ( November 3, 2025, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Michigan state judge on Friday approved a settlement worth more than $100 million to resolve a class action from thousands of patients who allege they were sexually abused or recorded by an independent doctor at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital....

