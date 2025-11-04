Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Reinstates Malpractice Suit Against Medical Center

By Kelcey Caulder ( November 3, 2025, 6:39 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a medical center must face a lawsuit from a woman who alleges her father died due to substandard care, faulting a lower court for concluding that a Peach State statute and executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic doomed the case. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies