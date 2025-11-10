Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Threatens To Sue BBC For $1B Over Speech Editing

By Joanne Faulkner ( November 10, 2025, 4:54 PM GMT) -- Donald Trump's legal team threatened Monday to sue the BBC for $1 billion unless the broadcaster makes a "full and fair retraction" of a documentary that selectively edited a speech he gave before the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol....

