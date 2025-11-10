Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Judge Skips Ethics Hearing After Resignation Attempt

By Danielle Ferguson ( November 10, 2025, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Michigan state judge facing accusations of badmouthing his district's chief judge as well as other misconduct on Monday did not show for a hearing on the allegations, leading the special master overseeing the case to rule against the embattled judge, who last week said he was retiring from his post....

