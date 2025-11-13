Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Feds Launch Interagency Crypto Scam Task Force

By Nadia Dreid ( November 13, 2025, 7:35 PM EST) -- The FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and D.C. federal prosecutors have teamed up to launch a task force that will focus on cryptocurrency scams the government says originate from criminal networks in Southeast Asia and bilk millions out of their digital currency each year....

