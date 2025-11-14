Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Eyes Vote To Repeal Provision On Senators' Lawsuits

By Courtney Bublé ( November 14, 2025, 3:36 PM EST) -- A House bill to repeal a controversial provision tucked into the government funding package that would allow senators investigated by former special counsel Jack Smith to sue for damages is listed for possible consideration on the schedule for the week of Nov. 17....

