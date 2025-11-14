Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6 Firms Guide Warburg Pincus-Led $1.4B ECN Capital Buyout

By Al Barbarino ( November 14, 2025, 3:06 PM EST) -- Toronto-based ECN Capital Corp. announced Thursday that it has agreed to be taken private by an investor group led by Warburg Pincus, in an all-cash transaction valuing the specialty finance company at roughly 1.9 billion Canadian dollars ($1.4 billion)....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies