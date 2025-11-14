Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Expert Challenges Data Used In Eaton's Projections

By Molly Moses ( November 14, 2025, 8:08 PM EST) -- An expert witness for the Internal Revenue Service questioned the financial projections prepared by Eaton Corp.'s experts Friday in U.S. Tax Court, saying the data they relied on wasn't available in 2012, when the company took on debt to acquire Ireland-based Cooper Industries, a global electrical products manufacturer, for $13 billion....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies