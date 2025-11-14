Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Monsanto Settles $2.1B Roundup Cancer Case In Georgia

By Chart Riggall ( November 14, 2025, 6:53 PM EST) -- Bayer AG has agreed to settle a Georgia man's claims that Monsanto Co.'s Roundup weed killer gave him cancer after the company was hit with a nearly $2.1 billion verdict from a state court jury earlier this year, the company confirmed to Law360 on Friday....

