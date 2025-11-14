Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Aviation Contractor Will Pay $3.9M To Settle FCA Claims

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 14, 2025, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Virginia company and its owners will pay $3.9 million to settle False Claims Act allegations that they overcharged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for aviation contracts, federal prosecutors said Friday....

