Texas Judge Rejects Bid To Block Kenvue's $398M Dividend

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 14, 2025, 8:33 PM EST) -- Texas can't stop the makers of Tylenol from marketing the drug as safe for children and pregnant women or halt a nearly $400 million payment to shareholders, a state court ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments by Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion....

