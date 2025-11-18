Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Justices Mull If Permits Override Pollution Exclusions

By Celeste Bott ( November 18, 2025, 5:22 PM EST) -- Counsel for a sterilization company and its former parent seeking defense costs for hundreds of lawsuits over ethylene oxide emissions at a suburban Chicago facility urged the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday to find a pollution exclusion in their insurance policy doesn't apply to emissions allowed under a state permit, insisting the policyholders are not polluters under Illinois law or "in the general sense of the word."...

