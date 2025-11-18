Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justice Spots 'Slippery Slope' In Trafficking Coverage Row

By Matthew Santoni ( November 18, 2025, 7:15 PM EST) -- Justices on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court seemed wary Tuesday of creating a "slippery slope" where alleged violations of criminal law could be used by insurers to deny coverage under a "public policy exception," scrutinizing a suit in which insurers wanted out of defending a Philadelphia hotel accused of ignoring sex trafficking....

