Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Court Wipes Out $700K Verdict Against Security Firm

By Y. Peter Kang ( November 18, 2025, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday tossed a $700,000 jury verdict against a security company found liable for injuries suffered by a security guard who was stabbed by another employee, finding insufficient evidence to support claims that the security firm's alleged negligence caused the incident....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms