Margolis Edelstein Says Insurer Can't Challenge Settlement

By Adrian Cruz ( November 18, 2025, 4:50 PM EST) -- Insurance litigation firm Margolis Edelstein told a New Jersey state court that an insurer's legal malpractice suit against the firm should be tossed because its inability to challenge the value of an underlying settlement invalidates the entire matter....

