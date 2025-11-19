Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Karen Read Says Police, Witnesses Framed Her For Murder

By Hailey Konnath ( November 18, 2025, 11:14 PM EST) -- Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman acquitted of murdering her Boston police officer boyfriend, sued witnesses from her trial, claiming she was framed for the crime and that local law enforcement allowed the scheme by "intentionally sidestepping fundamental investigatory procedures."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies