2nd Circ. Decision Offers Securities Fraud Pleading Insights

By George Skelly, Morgan Nighan and Matthew Costello ( November 26, 2025, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's Sept. 29 decision in Gimpel v. Hain Celestial Group Inc. provides a clear road map on how the court will evaluate a securities fraud complaint under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5....

