Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Unique Aspects Of Texas' Approach To AI Regulation

By Karin McGinnis and Jules Carter ( November 21, 2025, 3:25 PM EST) -- Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act takes a unique approach to AI regulation — pulling threads from the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, the Colorado AI Act, and national innovation policy, while weaving in Texas-specific priorities....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies