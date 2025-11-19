Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Wrongly Decided' Case Backs Insurer Loss, Mich. Panel Says

By Hope Patti ( November 19, 2025, 3:00 PM EST) -- An insurer is statutorily barred from suing an auto shop to recoup personal injury protection benefits it paid to policyholders injured in a crash, a Michigan state appeals court affirmed, though saying it is bound by a 1993 case it believes was "wrongly decided" and should be reviewed....

