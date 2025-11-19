Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Deutsche Bank To Pay FINRA $2.5M Over Research Reports

By Sydney Price ( November 19, 2025, 8:03 PM EST) -- The securities segment of Deutsche Bank on Wednesday agreed to pay the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority $2.5 million to settle claims that for 18 years it violated multiple research report disclosure requirements, impacting approximately 110,000 debt and equity research reports....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies